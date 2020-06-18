All apartments in Longmont
Ironhorse Apartments
Ironhorse Apartments

1600 Iron Horse Dr · (720) 370-6043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B205 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit E306 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit J306 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E208 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ironhorse Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2018 SatisFacts Resident Satisfaction Award Recipient and Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Located on the east side of Longmont, within minutes of downtown and I-25, Ironhorse Apartments offers the tranquility of a small-town atmosphere, but with easy access to Downtown Denver, Fort Collins, Boulder, and Rocky Mountain National Park. Longmont is a growing city, well-known for its picturesque views, pet-friendly locations, and local craft beers.

Whether you're grilling by the pool with Spotify on our fiber-speed internet or enjoying a book on the patio with scenic views... You can live life at your own pace at Ironhorse Apartments. Ironhorse is a recently-built apartment community with bright, spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans with full-size washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and granite countertops. Our large windows let in plenty of natural light and are triple-glazed to minimize outside noise and ensure you stay warm and cozy throug

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit or $100 Non-Refundable Deposit Waiver with approved credit. Can increase to an addition half months rent.
Move-in Fees: $175
Additional: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum. Pet interview and DNA Swab required for all Dogs.
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply for dogs.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ironhorse Apartments have any available units?
Ironhorse Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Ironhorse Apartments have?
Some of Ironhorse Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ironhorse Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ironhorse Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ironhorse Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ironhorse Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ironhorse Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ironhorse Apartments offers parking.
Does Ironhorse Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ironhorse Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ironhorse Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Ironhorse Apartments has a pool.
Does Ironhorse Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ironhorse Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ironhorse Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ironhorse Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
