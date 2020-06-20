All apartments in Longmont
1617 Harlequin Dr

1617 Harlequin Drive · (303) 776-5156
Location

1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO 80504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1617 Harlequin Dr · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 4460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont

See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.be/BqrOuDS2hSg
NOTE: Basement now half finished!

Nice big house with many features. Open space to east of house, Union Reservoir can be seen from upstairs. AC. New carpet ordered 2017. Owner provides NextLight High Speed Internet.

Nice open entry and stairway, entry area office, large kitchen and family room, vaulted living room, big vaulted master bedroom with large 5 pc bathroom suite, guest room with full bath, two bedrooms with shared Jack & Jill bathroom, full 1/2 unfinished basement, large patio, shed and firepit in back yard.

Main Floor:
Office at entry, 11x12, vaulted with windows filling most of front wall.
Vaulted living room 14x12.
Dining room 11x12.
Open kitchen and family room.
Kitchen/breakfast 13x21, counter top gas stove, microwave mounted above,
double oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, island counter, long wall of cabinets.
Family room 18x15, large windows, gas log fireplace, surround sound speakers in ceiling.
Main floor powder room 1/2 bath.
Laundry room with sink, washer/dryer hookups, near new washer/dryer front loaders available on request.

Up stairs:
Master bedroom suite
Bedroom 16x18, vaulted with east facing windows, ceiling fan.
Ensuite 5 piece bathroom, 16x10, soaker tub, two vanities,
makeup counter, shower, toilet/water closet.
Master walk-in closet, 8x11.
Guest bedroom 12x10 with full bath
Two bedrooms, 10x11 & 11x11 sharing Jack&Jill full bathroom,
with twin sink vanity, tub & toilet separated by door.

Basement:
17x10 bedroom with ensuite full bath including jetted tub.
Additional 3/4 bath.
Twin water heaters.
Half of basement is unfinished, about 42x26.

More:
3 car garage, 28x21
Concrete patio about 19x40, speakers on house
Storage shed with window
Firepit
Lot corners to open grassy space

Small pet negotiable for fully qualified applications with increased deposit, ask for details.

Sorry: No smoking, No marijuana, No Housing

Note: Owner will manage after move-in, our office is hired to find you!

Alert Realty
1132 Francis St.
Longmont, CO 80501
303-776-5156
rent@alertrealty.net
www.alertrealty.net <<= apply on-line!

(RLNE3129444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1617 Harlequin Dr have any available units?
1617 Harlequin Dr has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Harlequin Dr have?
Some of 1617 Harlequin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Harlequin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Harlequin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Harlequin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Harlequin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Harlequin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Harlequin Dr does offer parking.
Does 1617 Harlequin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Harlequin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Harlequin Dr have a pool?
No, 1617 Harlequin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Harlequin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1617 Harlequin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Harlequin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Harlequin Dr has units with dishwashers.
