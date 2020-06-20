Amenities

5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont



See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.be/BqrOuDS2hSg

NOTE: Basement now half finished!



Nice big house with many features. Open space to east of house, Union Reservoir can be seen from upstairs. AC. New carpet ordered 2017. Owner provides NextLight High Speed Internet.



Nice open entry and stairway, entry area office, large kitchen and family room, vaulted living room, big vaulted master bedroom with large 5 pc bathroom suite, guest room with full bath, two bedrooms with shared Jack & Jill bathroom, full 1/2 unfinished basement, large patio, shed and firepit in back yard.



Main Floor:

Office at entry, 11x12, vaulted with windows filling most of front wall.

Vaulted living room 14x12.

Dining room 11x12.

Open kitchen and family room.

Kitchen/breakfast 13x21, counter top gas stove, microwave mounted above,

double oven, large refrigerator, dishwasher, island counter, long wall of cabinets.

Family room 18x15, large windows, gas log fireplace, surround sound speakers in ceiling.

Main floor powder room 1/2 bath.

Laundry room with sink, washer/dryer hookups, near new washer/dryer front loaders available on request.



Up stairs:

Master bedroom suite

Bedroom 16x18, vaulted with east facing windows, ceiling fan.

Ensuite 5 piece bathroom, 16x10, soaker tub, two vanities,

makeup counter, shower, toilet/water closet.

Master walk-in closet, 8x11.

Guest bedroom 12x10 with full bath

Two bedrooms, 10x11 & 11x11 sharing Jack&Jill full bathroom,

with twin sink vanity, tub & toilet separated by door.



Basement:

17x10 bedroom with ensuite full bath including jetted tub.

Additional 3/4 bath.

Twin water heaters.

Half of basement is unfinished, about 42x26.



More:

3 car garage, 28x21

Concrete patio about 19x40, speakers on house

Storage shed with window

Firepit

Lot corners to open grassy space



Small pet negotiable for fully qualified applications with increased deposit, ask for details.



Sorry: No smoking, No marijuana, No Housing



Note: Owner will manage after move-in, our office is hired to find you!



