Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3167 S. Lincoln
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3167 S. Lincoln

3167 S Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

3167 S Lincoln St, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pet friendly
Englewood Cute two Bedroom !!! Amazing location - This amazing two bedroom with one bathroom updates throughout!!!
Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Washer and Dryer in your new home.
Brand new cabinets, plenty of cabinet space along with counter space.

Bottom floor located in the back, grass area and a dog run. Dogs are accepted with pet deposit. Duplex bottom unit.

This home features two nice size bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Updates through out this home!!!

Water, Trash and Sewer are included!!
Tenant will be provide a mower for the lawn!

Call today for a private showing

720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4135867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3167 S. Lincoln have any available units?
3167 S. Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3167 S. Lincoln have?
Some of 3167 S. Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3167 S. Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
3167 S. Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 S. Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3167 S. Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 3167 S. Lincoln offer parking?
No, 3167 S. Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 3167 S. Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 S. Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 S. Lincoln have a pool?
No, 3167 S. Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 3167 S. Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 3167 S. Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 S. Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3167 S. Lincoln does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

