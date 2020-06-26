3167 S. Lincoln

Amenities
Englewood Cute two Bedroom !!! Amazing location - This amazing two bedroom with one bathroom updates throughout!!!
Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Washer and Dryer in your new home.
Brand new cabinets, plenty of cabinet space along with counter space.
Bottom floor located in the back, grass area and a dog run. Dogs are accepted with pet deposit. Duplex bottom unit.
This home features two nice size bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Updates through out this home!!!
Water, Trash and Sewer are included!!
Tenant will be provide a mower for the lawn!
Call today for a private showing
720-474-2822
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4135867)