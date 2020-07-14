All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Alvista Trailside

5275 S Delaware St · (720) 903-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO 80110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J206 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,261

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit A105 · Avail. now

$1,274

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Unit I302 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E113 · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit E204 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit C309 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvista Trailside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Our office is currently open for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact our leasing office to schedule your tour today!

Welcome to Alvista Trailside Apartments, where you get a premier living experience in the form of one and two-bedroom apartments in Englewood, CO. There’s no better place than a welcoming community with renovated homes, beautiful shared spaces, and close proximity to the best locations in town. Pets allowed!

Found at 5109 S Delaware, next door to Pirates Cove Water Park and Englewood Canine Corral, our homes put you minutes away from everywhere you want to be and beyond. We are less than 5 miles from sumptuous shopping options like River Point at Sheridan to well-known attractions including The Gothic Theatre, the Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA), or the Englewood Recreation Center. We are equally near Craig Hospital, Swedish Medical Center, as well as the University of Denver. Plus, the easy access to US 85 and CO-88 allows for an effortless

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 Lease Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3
rent: $30
Parking Details: covered carport: $40/month garage: $100/month open parking which is free parking permit required for off street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvista Trailside have any available units?
Alvista Trailside has 18 units available starting at $1,261 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvista Trailside have?
Some of Alvista Trailside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvista Trailside currently offering any rent specials?
Alvista Trailside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvista Trailside pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvista Trailside is pet friendly.
Does Alvista Trailside offer parking?
Yes, Alvista Trailside offers parking.
Does Alvista Trailside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvista Trailside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvista Trailside have a pool?
Yes, Alvista Trailside has a pool.
Does Alvista Trailside have accessible units?
No, Alvista Trailside does not have accessible units.
Does Alvista Trailside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvista Trailside has units with dishwashers.
