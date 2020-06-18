All apartments in Denver
Pecos Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Pecos Gardens

7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave · (256) 587-2551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave, Denver, CO 80221

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7509-101 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 7549-208 · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 7509-208 · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pecos Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
Pecos Gardens offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans near Westminster, northwest of Denver. These apartments feature kitchens with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher (select units) and disposal.

The property offers laundry on-site, free parking, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed with a max weight each of 60 lbs.

Located just nine miles north of Denver, residents of East Westminster enjoy their home’s close proximity to Colorado’s bustling capital city.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400/studio $500/1-BR $600/2-BR
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month (Includes both pets)
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit 60 lbs per pet
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Starting at $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pecos Gardens have any available units?
Pecos Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Pecos Gardens have?
Some of Pecos Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pecos Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Pecos Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pecos Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Pecos Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Pecos Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Pecos Gardens offers parking.
Does Pecos Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pecos Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pecos Gardens have a pool?
No, Pecos Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Pecos Gardens have accessible units?
No, Pecos Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Pecos Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pecos Gardens has units with dishwashers.
