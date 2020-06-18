Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal

Pecos Gardens offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans near Westminster, northwest of Denver. These apartments feature kitchens with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher (select units) and disposal.



The property offers laundry on-site, free parking, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed with a max weight each of 60 lbs.



Located just nine miles north of Denver, residents of East Westminster enjoy their home’s close proximity to Colorado’s bustling capital city.



