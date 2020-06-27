All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #631.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #631
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

LP1 Research - #631

1600 South Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1600 South Marion Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1600 S Marion St Available 08/29/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Near Wash Park! - Available for a flexible lease.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Great location 4 blocks way from Denver's Famous Washington Park which offers plenty of recreational activities, as well as many options for restaurants! Walking distance to University of Denver lightrail, and only minutes away from old South Pearl.
Recently updated kitchen appliances, and an island space. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, raised flower beds.
3rd bedroom downstairs is non-conforming.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Cats will not be considered at this time.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet. $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5045352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #631 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #631 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #631 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #631's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #631 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #631 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #631 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #631 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #631 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #631 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #631 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #631 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #631 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #631 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #631 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #631 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #631 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #631 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University