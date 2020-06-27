LP1 Research - #631

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1600 S Marion St Available 08/29/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Near Wash Park! - Available for a flexible lease.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Great location 4 blocks way from Denver's Famous Washington Park which offers plenty of recreational activities, as well as many options for restaurants! Walking distance to University of Denver lightrail, and only minutes away from old South Pearl.

Recently updated kitchen appliances, and an island space. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, raised flower beds.

3rd bedroom downstairs is non-conforming.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Cats will not be considered at this time.

Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet. $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5045352)