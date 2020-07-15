All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #45

2601 South Quebec Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 South Quebec Street, Denver, CO 80224
Goldsmith

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Superb Home with Nanny or Mother-In-Law apartment Near Highline Canal - This outstanding home is a remodeled must see! This 2-story home has 6 bedrooms plus a study, 5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage, nearly 5000sq ft. Both kitchens have all appliances, granite countertops and are eat in. The upstairs kitchen has a built-in desk, double ovens and a large pantry! Newer carpet throughout home, newer paint, new light fixtures, wood and marble floors, vaulted ceilings, and large walk in closets. Main floor laundry and separate laundry for in-law apartment. Mother-in-law or Nanny quarters, newly remodeled private and with its own entrance. New furnace, new hot water heater, a/c and a wet bar in the living room! Large deck off of main floor and large brick patio off of mother-in-law apartment. No exterior maintenance! Community pool with hot tub and tennis courts. LOVELY VIEWS! This home has great access to everything! 10 minutes to the tech center, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek, 20 minutes to Downtown. For more more information please email Connie with Heartstone Properties, LLC. or call at (303) 796-1248 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

