LP1 Research - #45

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Superb Home with Nanny or Mother-In-Law apartment Near Highline Canal - This outstanding home is a remodeled must see! This 2-story home has 6 bedrooms plus a study, 5 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage, nearly 5000sq ft. Both kitchens have all appliances, granite countertops and are eat in. The upstairs kitchen has a built-in desk, double ovens and a large pantry! Newer carpet throughout home, newer paint, new light fixtures, wood and marble floors, vaulted ceilings, and large walk in closets. Main floor laundry and separate laundry for in-law apartment. Mother-in-law or Nanny quarters, newly remodeled private and with its own entrance. New furnace, new hot water heater, a/c and a wet bar in the living room! Large deck off of main floor and large brick patio off of mother-in-law apartment. No exterior maintenance! Community pool with hot tub and tennis courts. LOVELY VIEWS! This home has great access to everything! 10 minutes to the tech center, 10 minutes to Cherry Creek, 20 minutes to Downtown. For more more information please email Connie with Heartstone Properties, LLC. or call at (303) 796-1248 to schedule a showing.