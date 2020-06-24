All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

LP1 Research - #244

2250 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2250 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18f5c71076 ---- Park Josephine features 23 apartments, located in the heart of the DU neighborhood. Choose a studio, 1 or 2-bedroom, with updated finishes, new floor and paint, and new appliances including a gas range. This building offers reserved off-street parking, laundry facilities, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, each with a 35-lb weight limit. Park Josephine Apartments are just 1 block away from the DU campus. Nearby are great restaurants and coffee shops (Pete&rsquo;s University Cafe, Mustard&rsquo;s Last Stand, Jason&rsquo;s Thai, Bruegger&rsquo;s Bagels, Starbucks), plus it&rsquo;s a short bike ride to Washington Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #244 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #244 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #244 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #244's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #244 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #244 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #244 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #244 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #244 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #244 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #244 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #244 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #244 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #244 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #244 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #244 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #244 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #244 does not have units with dishwashers.
