LP1 Research - #244

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18f5c71076 ---- Park Josephine features 23 apartments, located in the heart of the DU neighborhood. Choose a studio, 1 or 2-bedroom, with updated finishes, new floor and paint, and new appliances including a gas range. This building offers reserved off-street parking, laundry facilities, and 24-hr emergency maintenance. 2 pets are allowed, each with a 35-lb weight limit. Park Josephine Apartments are just 1 block away from the DU campus. Nearby are great restaurants and coffee shops (Pete’s University Cafe, Mustard’s Last Stand, Jason’s Thai, Bruegger’s Bagels, Starbucks), plus it’s a short bike ride to Washington Park.