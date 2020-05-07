LP1 Research - #11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

This incredible Home is perfectly located in the Historic Potter Highlands area! Close to all the Modern conveniences this Highlands area has to offer!

Completely rebuilt/upgraded in 2012 with hardwood flooring on the first floor and also lovely open living concept living area, great for all your entertaining, gourmet kitchen equipped with slab granite counter tops, gas stove and large breakfast bar with custom painted cabinets with under lights for that perfect ambiance, and high end stainless appliances with gas stove. Beautiful windows all with plantation shutters and plenty of natural light! Upstairs the master suite includes 2 walk in closets and an en-suite bath with double vanity and utopian glass enclosed shower, guest suite includes a private full bath and walk in closet as well. Second floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Enjoy your outside fenced in living space and relax out on the covered back patio with two over head ceiling fans to help keep you cool. There is also raised planting boxes ready for all your plants and flowers!. A two car garage that includes a doggie door and dog run! Plenty of resturants and shopping walking distance best location in Denver!

To schedule a showing Please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com