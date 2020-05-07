All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #11
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:32 AM

LP1 Research - #11

2624 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2624 West 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
This incredible Home is perfectly located in the Historic Potter Highlands area! Close to all the Modern conveniences this Highlands area has to offer!
Completely rebuilt/upgraded in 2012 with hardwood flooring on the first floor and also lovely open living concept living area, great for all your entertaining, gourmet kitchen equipped with slab granite counter tops, gas stove and large breakfast bar with custom painted cabinets with under lights for that perfect ambiance, and high end stainless appliances with gas stove. Beautiful windows all with plantation shutters and plenty of natural light! Upstairs the master suite includes 2 walk in closets and an en-suite bath with double vanity and utopian glass enclosed shower, guest suite includes a private full bath and walk in closet as well. Second floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Enjoy your outside fenced in living space and relax out on the covered back patio with two over head ceiling fans to help keep you cool. There is also raised planting boxes ready for all your plants and flowers!. A two car garage that includes a doggie door and dog run! Plenty of resturants and shopping walking distance best location in Denver!
To schedule a showing Please contact Patricia at 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #11 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #11 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #11 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #11 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #11 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #11 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #11 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #11 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #11 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #11 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #11 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University