Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

Ivy

1908 West 33rd Avenue · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1908 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1908 W 33rd Ave Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
online portal
Luxury Studio Condo in LOHI with Large Private Balcony, Walk to Premium Amenities - Make the most of living in the Mile High City and take advantage of this opportunity to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver! The LOHI neighborhood is walkable to premium amenities including Parks, Restaurants, Boutique Shops, Breweries, and Downtown Denver. This Newly built unit comes equipped with stainless steel appliances featuring a gas range stove with hood, quartz countertops, large windows allowing for tons of natural light, and a huge private balcony with a gas line, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egBlJx30ejw&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5740635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy have any available units?
Ivy has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Ivy have?
Some of Ivy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ivy pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivy is pet friendly.
Does Ivy offer parking?
No, Ivy does not offer parking.
Does Ivy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ivy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy have a pool?
No, Ivy does not have a pool.
Does Ivy have accessible units?
No, Ivy does not have accessible units.
Does Ivy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy has units with dishwashers.
