Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill online portal

Luxury Studio Condo in LOHI with Large Private Balcony, Walk to Premium Amenities - Make the most of living in the Mile High City and take advantage of this opportunity to live in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver! The LOHI neighborhood is walkable to premium amenities including Parks, Restaurants, Boutique Shops, Breweries, and Downtown Denver. This Newly built unit comes equipped with stainless steel appliances featuring a gas range stove with hood, quartz countertops, large windows allowing for tons of natural light, and a huge private balcony with a gas line, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egBlJx30ejw&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



