9994 Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wonderland Artisan Plaza Home with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton.



Almost 1150 sq ft with Open Floor Plan & hardwood on main level.



Master Suite with Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom with a walk-in closet.



Spacious Kitchen with attached Dining Area that flows into large Living Area.



Beautiful large private fenced in patio.



Stainless appliances, washer/dryer and ?cool? window coverings included. ? Rate includes HOA, trash, and water.



Ideal location across from the Central Park Recreation Center as well as one block from Westerly Creek Green Belt equipped with trails and walking paths. Just minutes from 80 acre Central Park/Playground, F15 Park/Pool, Bluff Lake Nature Center and the future East Bridge Town Center.



Close proximity to the other five Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available May 1st