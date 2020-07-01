999 E. 22nd Ave #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage sauna dogs allowed

2 Bed Condo in Converted Church - Rare opportunity to rent a 2 bed/2 bath 1,709 sq ft condo in the Sanctuary Lofts - a converted church in the San Rafael Neighborhood. Everything is huge in this apartment: the living space, lofted bedroom, walk-in closet, personal steam room/shower, and of course, the huge stained glass window, which can be enjoyed from both the living space and master bedroom. The second bedroom is semi-lofted and bright and makes a great guest room, office, or den. Relax and grill on the building's shared garage rooftop space overlooking the neighborhood and downtown. This unit comes with two gated parking spaces - one in a covered garage. However, you may never need to drive your car. The unit is centrally located and close to everything. Just a 15 minute walk to Downton, Rino, City Park, and Uptown!



No Dogs Allowed



