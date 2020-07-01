All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

999 E. 22nd Ave #6

999 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

999 East 22nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
dogs allowed
2 Bed Condo in Converted Church - Rare opportunity to rent a 2 bed/2 bath 1,709 sq ft condo in the Sanctuary Lofts - a converted church in the San Rafael Neighborhood. Everything is huge in this apartment: the living space, lofted bedroom, walk-in closet, personal steam room/shower, and of course, the huge stained glass window, which can be enjoyed from both the living space and master bedroom. The second bedroom is semi-lofted and bright and makes a great guest room, office, or den. Relax and grill on the building's shared garage rooftop space overlooking the neighborhood and downtown. This unit comes with two gated parking spaces - one in a covered garage. However, you may never need to drive your car. The unit is centrally located and close to everything. Just a 15 minute walk to Downton, Rino, City Park, and Uptown!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5677423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have any available units?
999 E. 22nd Ave #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have?
Some of 999 E. 22nd Ave #6's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
999 E. 22nd Ave #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 is pet friendly.
Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 offer parking?
Yes, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 offers parking.
Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have a pool?
No, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 does not have a pool.
Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 999 E. 22nd Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

