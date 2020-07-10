998 E Bayaud Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room yoga

ONE MONTH FREE: Timeless One Bedroom- Speer Towers - Property Id: 245800



Look + Lease; One Month Free: The Emerson Floor Plan: Long's peak floorplan, one of several 1x1 sizes available.



Beautiful, double-sided and modern, luxury living towers with floor to ceiling windows. Surround yourself in the fresh air and floral mists of the estate's curated gardens, perfect for active lifestyles! Convenient location 10 minutes from Central downtown Denver and Cherry Creek, nestled near Denver's historic districts.



On-site Concierge + 24/7 Coffee bar

Fitness Center + yoga studio w/ personal training 5x week + bi-weekly yoga classes (free)

Community Flat screen TVs, indoor fireplace, pool table

Conference Center + computer stations w/ Wi-Fi

Private TV Screening Room + Fire Pit Area & BBQs

Salt Water Swimming Pool lounge + Courtesy Patrol

Bicycle + Scooter Storage, Onsite Car Wash Services

