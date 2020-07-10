998 E Bayaud Ave

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE: Timeless One Bedroom- Speer Towers - Property Id: 245800
Look + Lease; One Month Free: The Emerson Floor Plan: Long's peak floorplan, one of several 1x1 sizes available.
Beautiful, double-sided and modern, luxury living towers with floor to ceiling windows. Surround yourself in the fresh air and floral mists of the estate's curated gardens, perfect for active lifestyles! Convenient location 10 minutes from Central downtown Denver and Cherry Creek, nestled near Denver's historic districts.
On-site Concierge + 24/7 Coffee bar
Fitness Center + yoga studio w/ personal training 5x week + bi-weekly yoga classes (free)
Community Flat screen TVs, indoor fireplace, pool table
Conference Center + computer stations w/ Wi-Fi
Private TV Screening Room + Fire Pit Area & BBQs
Salt Water Swimming Pool lounge + Courtesy Patrol
Bicycle + Scooter Storage, Onsite Car Wash Services
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245800
