969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:18 PM

969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209

Location

969 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available for lease, the South Pearl Commons is an updated building on the West side of Washington Park, in Central Denver. With 22 condos in the building, you'll find a perfect combination of lively, friendly community and quiet, calm building. Lying between one of Denver's iconic parks to the East - and the bustling Baker and Platte Park neighborhoods to the South and West - this location has something for everyone. Walk or bike to the park as well as to scores of restaurants, bars, 2 neighborhood grocery stores, and a light rail (mass transit) station at Louisiana and Pearl St.

Unit #308 is a two-bedroom, 1 bath condominium. This premium location in the building is a top-floor, corner unit, with west-facing views.

The space offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, the unit includes a full-size washer / dryer in the unit - an upgrade for this particular building.

#308 includes 1 reserved, offstreet parking space. Landlord also pays: heat, water, trash and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have any available units?
969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have?
Some of 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 currently offering any rent specials?
969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 pet-friendly?
No, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 offer parking?
Yes, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 offers parking.
Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have a pool?
No, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 does not have a pool.
Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have accessible units?
No, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 does not have accessible units.
Does 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209 does not have units with dishwashers.
