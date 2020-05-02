969 S. Pearl St. #308 Denver CO 80209

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available for lease, the South Pearl Commons is an updated building on the West side of Washington Park, in Central Denver. With 22 condos in the building, you'll find a perfect combination of lively, friendly community and quiet, calm building. Lying between one of Denver's iconic parks to the East - and the bustling Baker and Platte Park neighborhoods to the South and West - this location has something for everyone. Walk or bike to the park as well as to scores of restaurants, bars, 2 neighborhood grocery stores, and a light rail (mass transit) station at Louisiana and Pearl St.



Unit #308 is a two-bedroom, 1 bath condominium. This premium location in the building is a top-floor, corner unit, with west-facing views.



The space offers an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, the unit includes a full-size washer / dryer in the unit - an upgrade for this particular building.



#308 includes 1 reserved, offstreet parking space. Landlord also pays: heat, water, trash and gas.