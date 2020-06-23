930 40th St

Amenities

New Sunnyside Townhome - Property Id: 130343



Beautiful brand-new townhome in Sunnyside! Offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, rooftop deck with city and mountain views. One block from the new 41st and Fox Light Rail Station, which is one stop from Union Station. Expect gorgeous views of downtown and downtown. The kitchen features six burner gas range, stainless appliances, Quartz counter-tops, Custom wood cabinets, Designer back-splash. Walk to breweries, restaurants, or take a short stroll to LoHi. Two car attached side by side garage. Pets okay. Available now!



Property Features:

- Brand new Luxury Townhouse

- 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom

- 1,305 Sq/Ft

- Spacious Open Floorplan

- 3 Levels

- Large Private Rooftop Deck w/ Gas + Electric

- Hardwood Floors

- Gas Fireplace

- Chef-Inspired Kitchen

- Gas Range w/ Vented Hood

- Quartz Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Walk In Closets

- Washer/Dryer Included (Brand New)

- Attached 2 Car Garage

-Tenant Pays Utilities, Cable, Pets Negotiable! (Deposit Required)

