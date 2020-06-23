All apartments in Denver
930 40th St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

930 40th St

930 W 40th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

930 W 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Sunnyside Townhome - Property Id: 130343

Beautiful brand-new townhome in Sunnyside! Offers two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, rooftop deck with city and mountain views. One block from the new 41st and Fox Light Rail Station, which is one stop from Union Station. Expect gorgeous views of downtown and downtown. The kitchen features six burner gas range, stainless appliances, Quartz counter-tops, Custom wood cabinets, Designer back-splash. Walk to breweries, restaurants, or take a short stroll to LoHi. Two car attached side by side garage. Pets okay. Available now!

Property Features:
- Brand new Luxury Townhouse
- 2 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom
- 1,305 Sq/Ft
- Spacious Open Floorplan
- 3 Levels
- Large Private Rooftop Deck w/ Gas + Electric
- Hardwood Floors
- Gas Fireplace
- Chef-Inspired Kitchen
- Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
- Quartz Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Walk In Closets
- Washer/Dryer Included (Brand New)
- Attached 2 Car Garage
-Tenant Pays Utilities, Cable, Pets Negotiable! (Deposit Required)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130343
Property Id 130343

(RLNE4959917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 40th St have any available units?
930 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 40th St have?
Some of 930 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
930 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 930 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 930 40th St offers parking.
Does 930 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 40th St have a pool?
No, 930 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 930 40th St have accessible units?
No, 930 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 930 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 40th St has units with dishwashers.
