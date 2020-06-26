925 S. Krameria Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great spacious home inside and out. The home has been very well cared for and has many recent updates including the kitchen, basement, paint, and windows. The basement is fully finished with laundry onsite. It has offstreet parking, a big back yard, and a storage shed.



The home is in the nice quiet Virginia Vale neighborhood. There are lots of great restaurants, shopping, and recreation nearby.



We are looking for well qualified tenants that will look after their home with care. We are pet friendly with a pet screening.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application jmrealty.managebuilding.com