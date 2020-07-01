All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

9131 E Oxford Dr

9131 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9131 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath End Unit Townhouse! - Property Id: 177613

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Beautiful Remodeled Townhouse ready to move in - Wonderful end unit town home. 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths with a full basement. Great open kitchen, beautiful American Wood floors throughout the main floor, Remodeled bathrooms, Covered patio, this area can truly be enjoyed in all seasons. 2 carport spaces adjacent to the patio, Close to the pool. (4th bedroom is non-conforming). Easy access to I-25 and 225. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir. Blocks from Dayton light rail. Must See
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177613
Property Id 177613

(RLNE5444598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9131 E Oxford Dr have any available units?
9131 E Oxford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9131 E Oxford Dr have?
Some of 9131 E Oxford Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9131 E Oxford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9131 E Oxford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 E Oxford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9131 E Oxford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9131 E Oxford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9131 E Oxford Dr offers parking.
Does 9131 E Oxford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9131 E Oxford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 E Oxford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9131 E Oxford Dr has a pool.
Does 9131 E Oxford Dr have accessible units?
No, 9131 E Oxford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 E Oxford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9131 E Oxford Dr has units with dishwashers.

