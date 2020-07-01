9131 E Oxford Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath End Unit Townhouse! - Property Id: 177613



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! Beautiful Remodeled Townhouse ready to move in - Wonderful end unit town home. 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths with a full basement. Great open kitchen, beautiful American Wood floors throughout the main floor, Remodeled bathrooms, Covered patio, this area can truly be enjoyed in all seasons. 2 carport spaces adjacent to the patio, Close to the pool. (4th bedroom is non-conforming). Easy access to I-25 and 225. Close to Cherry Creek Reservoir. Blocks from Dayton light rail. Must See

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177613

Property Id 177613



(RLNE5444598)