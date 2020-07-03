All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 24th Street

908 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 24th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Convenient, furnished 1 bedroom condo near downtown available for short term rental, 3-12+ months! FURNISHED condo, washer and dryer included , Located in secured building, Spacious condo with hardwood flooring and new carpeted floors in bedroom. Bedroom consists of a large walk-in closet. Warm cozy well insulated condo just minutes from downtown, resturants and shopping. Everything included Just bring your clothes! Walk to downtown! To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 924-8982 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 24th Street have any available units?
908 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 24th Street have?
Some of 908 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 24th Street offer parking?
No, 908 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 908 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 24th Street have a pool?
No, 908 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 908 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

