908 24th Street

Amenities
Convenient, furnished 1 bedroom condo near downtown available for short term rental, 3-12+ months! FURNISHED condo, washer and dryer included , Located in secured building, Spacious condo with hardwood flooring and new carpeted floors in bedroom. Bedroom consists of a large walk-in closet. Warm cozy well insulated condo just minutes from downtown, resturants and shopping. Everything included Just bring your clothes! Walk to downtown! To schedule a showing please contact Patricia at 720 924-8982 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com