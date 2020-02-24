All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

9046 E Mansfield Ave

9046 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9046 East Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
PRICE DROP!!! $1000 off move in by 2/15/20! Awesome 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town-homes! - $1000 off your move in by 2/15/20!!!
Welcome to your new 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home! This amazing bright home comes with beautiful light hardwood flooring, big windows and light paint throughout. Your new kitchen comes tons of white cabinets, glass cabinet doors, an updated contemporary stand-alone range hood, a large pantry, and a desirable open concept that is open to the dining room. Spread out in your very own master bedroom with en-suite 1/2 bath, 2 more good sized rooms, and 1 full bath. You'll enjoy your own fenced-in patio with storage shed and 2 reserved parking spaces and additional guest parking! The community also offers a large park, shared pool, playground and workout facility! With close access to walking paths, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Light-rail and both I-25 and I-225, you will always have something to do!

**Don't miss out on the chance to call this home. Give us a call today to set up your tour!**

Additional Lease Terms:
* 12-month lease
* 1 Dog Welcomed (Restrictions and additional fees may apply)
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*$40.00 application fee
*Deposit due at lease signing
*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5411790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
9046 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 9046 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9046 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9046 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9046 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9046 E Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9046 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9046 E Mansfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9046 E Mansfield Ave has a pool.
Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 9046 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9046 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9046 E Mansfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

