9046 E Mansfield Ave

PRICE DROP!!! $1000 off move in by 2/15/20! Awesome 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town-homes! - $1000 off your move in by 2/15/20!!!

Welcome to your new 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home! This amazing bright home comes with beautiful light hardwood flooring, big windows and light paint throughout. Your new kitchen comes tons of white cabinets, glass cabinet doors, an updated contemporary stand-alone range hood, a large pantry, and a desirable open concept that is open to the dining room. Spread out in your very own master bedroom with en-suite 1/2 bath, 2 more good sized rooms, and 1 full bath. You'll enjoy your own fenced-in patio with storage shed and 2 reserved parking spaces and additional guest parking! The community also offers a large park, shared pool, playground and workout facility! With close access to walking paths, Cherry Creek Reservoir, Light-rail and both I-25 and I-225, you will always have something to do!



Additional Lease Terms:

* 12-month lease

* 1 Dog Welcomed (Restrictions and additional fees may apply)

*Resident Pays Gas and Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks



No Cats Allowed



