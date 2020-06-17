All apartments in Denver
888 Logan Street Apt 9C

888 N Logan St · No Longer Available
Location

888 N Logan St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Move in now! Spacious Living in Cap Hill Corner unit - 2 Large Balconies // Renovated Kitchen // Pet Friendly // 2 Full Bathrooms // Outdoor Pool // 1 Underground Parking Spot Included

Enjoy sprawling views from this 9th floor Capitol Hill Condo! Features a master bedroom suite, tons of closet room, and floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors in both bedrooms and throughout the open kitchen and living room space. The balconies are huge--ample room for outdoor furniture and entertaining, or simply rolling out a few yoga mats.

Within 2 blocks of a brewery, wine bars, neighborhood hangouts, grocery store, and a park!

Call, text & email Austin for more information and to schedule a viewing:
303.957.1802 // austin@loveyourhood.com

(RLNE2178740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have any available units?
888 Logan Street Apt 9C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have?
Some of 888 Logan Street Apt 9C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Logan Street Apt 9C currently offering any rent specials?
888 Logan Street Apt 9C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Logan Street Apt 9C pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C is pet friendly.
Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C offer parking?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C does offer parking.
Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have a pool?
Yes, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C has a pool.
Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have accessible units?
No, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Logan Street Apt 9C have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Logan Street Apt 9C does not have units with dishwashers.
