888 Logan Street Apt 9C

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Move in now! Spacious Living in Cap Hill Corner unit - 2 Large Balconies // Renovated Kitchen // Pet Friendly // 2 Full Bathrooms // Outdoor Pool // 1 Underground Parking Spot Included



Enjoy sprawling views from this 9th floor Capitol Hill Condo! Features a master bedroom suite, tons of closet room, and floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors in both bedrooms and throughout the open kitchen and living room space. The balconies are huge--ample room for outdoor furniture and entertaining, or simply rolling out a few yoga mats.



Within 2 blocks of a brewery, wine bars, neighborhood hangouts, grocery store, and a park!



Call, text & email Austin for more information and to schedule a viewing:

303.957.1802 // austin@loveyourhood.com



(RLNE2178740)