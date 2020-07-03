All apartments in Denver
8686 E 25th Place

8686 East 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8686 East 25th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cfb7a3035 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Upper Level McStain Carriage Home--Wazee Model, upper unit with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths nestled in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan with almost 1100 sq ft of Living Space. 2 Master Suites with Large Bedrooms, Bathrooms and walk-in closets. Spacious Kitchen with island that flows into a great Dining & Living Area with access to private Balcony. Newer flooring and paint throughout home. All appliances (including washer/dryer and microwave) and window coverings included. Rate includes HOA and trash. Great location! One block from the Puddle Jumper Pool/Park and The Bladium. Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, Greenway, playgrounds, Central Rec Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other 5 Community Pools, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Available July 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8686 E 25th Place have any available units?
8686 E 25th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8686 E 25th Place have?
Some of 8686 E 25th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8686 E 25th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8686 E 25th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8686 E 25th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8686 E 25th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8686 E 25th Place offer parking?
No, 8686 E 25th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8686 E 25th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8686 E 25th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8686 E 25th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8686 E 25th Place has a pool.
Does 8686 E 25th Place have accessible units?
No, 8686 E 25th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8686 E 25th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8686 E 25th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

