8686 E 25th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cfb7a3035 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Upper Level McStain Carriage Home--Wazee Model, upper unit with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths nestled in the South End Neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan with almost 1100 sq ft of Living Space. 2 Master Suites with Large Bedrooms, Bathrooms and walk-in closets. Spacious Kitchen with island that flows into a great Dining & Living Area with access to private Balcony. Newer flooring and paint throughout home. All appliances (including washer/dryer and microwave) and window coverings included. Rate includes HOA and trash. Great location! One block from the Puddle Jumper Pool/Park and The Bladium. Close proximity to the Stapleton Town Center, Greenway, playgrounds, Central Rec Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other 5 Community Pools, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Available July 1st Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools