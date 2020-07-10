All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

8600 East Alameda Avenue

8600 East Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8600 East Alameda Avenue, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver . Renting the other Bedroom with a personal bathroom and a walk in closet, Shared kitchen. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have any available units?
8600 East Alameda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have?
Some of 8600 East Alameda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8600 East Alameda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8600 East Alameda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 East Alameda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue offers parking.
Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue has a pool.
Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8600 East Alameda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8600 East Alameda Avenue has units with dishwashers.

