8600 East Alameda Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver . Renting the other Bedroom with a personal bathroom and a walk in closet, Shared kitchen. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.