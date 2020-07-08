Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8555 fairmont dr H204
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8555 fairmont dr H204
8555 Fairmount Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
8555 Fairmount Dr, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sunny, spacious one bedroom condo - Property Id: 165364
nice one bed room condo in an upscale neighborhood.just e few yards away from a historical trail.pets are ok.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165364p
Property Id 165364
(RLNE5214736)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have any available units?
8555 fairmont dr H204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have?
Some of 8555 fairmont dr H204's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8555 fairmont dr H204 currently offering any rent specials?
8555 fairmont dr H204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8555 fairmont dr H204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8555 fairmont dr H204 is pet friendly.
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 offer parking?
No, 8555 fairmont dr H204 does not offer parking.
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8555 fairmont dr H204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have a pool?
No, 8555 fairmont dr H204 does not have a pool.
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have accessible units?
No, 8555 fairmont dr H204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8555 fairmont dr H204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8555 fairmont dr H204 has units with dishwashers.
