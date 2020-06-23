Amenities

8381 E 33rd Ave Available 04/29/20 Stapleton Paired Home Near The 80 Acre Central Park - Property has been updated with new carpet upstairs and solid flooring throughout the main level.



Located in the Central Park West neighborhood of Stapleton. Only three blocks from the new commuter rail line with access to downtown Denver and DIA.



Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances.



2nd Floor features a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.



2 Car Attached Garage plus a small side yard.



(RLNE2369983)