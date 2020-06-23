All apartments in Denver
8381 E 33rd Ave
8381 E 33rd Ave

8381 East 33rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8381 East 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8381 E 33rd Ave Available 04/29/20 Stapleton Paired Home Near The 80 Acre Central Park - Property has been updated with new carpet upstairs and solid flooring throughout the main level.

Located in the Central Park West neighborhood of Stapleton. Only three blocks from the new commuter rail line with access to downtown Denver and DIA.

Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances.

2nd Floor features a Master Suite with a walk-in closet. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Laundry is on the 2nd floor too.

2 Car Attached Garage plus a small side yard.

(RLNE2369983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8381 E 33rd Ave have any available units?
8381 E 33rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8381 E 33rd Ave have?
Some of 8381 E 33rd Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8381 E 33rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8381 E 33rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8381 E 33rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8381 E 33rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8381 E 33rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8381 E 33rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 8381 E 33rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8381 E 33rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8381 E 33rd Ave have a pool?
No, 8381 E 33rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8381 E 33rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8381 E 33rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8381 E 33rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8381 E 33rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
