830 Fox Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6179403067 ---- ***Please visit www.TJCRealEstate.com for all current available properties.*** Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with almost 1000 sq ft of living space located in the Historic Baker neighborhood! Walk to Auraria Campus, Sante Fe Arts District, Denver Health, Golden Triangle with the Central Library, History Museum and many local eateries and shops! Newer paint and appliances!! Beautiful wood floors flow throughout the spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Living Room is adorned with a vintage wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features new stainless appliances, updated cabinets, and lots of counter space! Bathroom updated with boutique finishes. Laundry Room with stackable washer/dryer. Fenced front and backyard. Paver patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! 1 Car Detached Garage. NO PETS Available November 4th Fenced Backyard Walk To Auraria Campus Walk To Sante Fe Arts District Washer/Dryer