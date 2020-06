Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 BR / 1 BA in N. Wash Park (Bayoud and Logan) - Come check out this beautiful 1 BR / 1 BA in N. Wash Park (Bayoud and Logan) .



Huge 750sf! Private entrance, Washer and Dryer. New kitchen and new paint!!



The unit has one of a kind flagstone flooring, forced air, beautiful tile in the bath and a washer and dryer. Great location, great place.



Call Mike at 7202091156 to schedule a showing. Move in March 1st, preference giving to longer term tenants.



(RLNE4718834)