Denver, CO
8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105

8225 Fairmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8225 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
AVAIL 01/21/2020

6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This Charming Home offers everything you need to live comfortably. Located just South of the bustling Lowery Neighborhood and easy access to Colorado Blvd!

Details:
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT
BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR (not pictured)
BRAND NEW OVEN/STOVE (not pictured)
1BR/1BA located in the Lowry neighborhood
Gorgeous Upgraded Kitchen
Bar Top in Kitchen, Great for Entertaining!
Bedroom Includes Ample Storage
701 Square Feet
HUGE Covered Patio, Lots of Sunshine!
Open Concept
1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space
First Floor for Easy Access
Washer/Dryer In Home
Large Garden Tub for Relaxation
Hardwood Plank Floors and Brand New Carpet Throughout

Nearby grocery stores are Save-A-Lot, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Shebelle Market Inc. Nearby coffee shops include Copper Door Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Windsor Gardens and Blossoms Restaurant. Nearby parks include Bayaud Park, Lowry Sports Complex Park, and Jackie Robinson Fields Park.

Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric and Gas & Choice of Cable/Internet.

Pets Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per Pet (2 max)

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant. We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have any available units?
8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have?
Some of 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 pet-friendly?
No, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 offers parking.
Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have a pool?
No, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 does not have a pool.
Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have accessible units?
No, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105 does not have units with dishwashers.

