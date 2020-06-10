8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated coffee bar bathtub

AVAIL 01/21/2020



6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This Charming Home offers everything you need to live comfortably. Located just South of the bustling Lowery Neighborhood and easy access to Colorado Blvd!



Details:

BRAND NEW CARPET

BRAND NEW PAINT

BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR (not pictured)

BRAND NEW OVEN/STOVE (not pictured)

1BR/1BA located in the Lowry neighborhood

Gorgeous Upgraded Kitchen

Bar Top in Kitchen, Great for Entertaining!

Bedroom Includes Ample Storage

701 Square Feet

HUGE Covered Patio, Lots of Sunshine!

Open Concept

1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space

First Floor for Easy Access

Washer/Dryer In Home

Large Garden Tub for Relaxation

Hardwood Plank Floors and Brand New Carpet Throughout



Nearby grocery stores are Save-A-Lot, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Shebelle Market Inc. Nearby coffee shops include Copper Door Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Windsor Gardens and Blossoms Restaurant. Nearby parks include Bayaud Park, Lowry Sports Complex Park, and Jackie Robinson Fields Park.



Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric and Gas & Choice of Cable/Internet.



Pets Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per Pet (2 max)



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant. We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com