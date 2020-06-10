8225 Fairmount Dr Apt 10-105

Amenities
AVAIL 01/21/2020
6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This Charming Home offers everything you need to live comfortably. Located just South of the bustling Lowery Neighborhood and easy access to Colorado Blvd!
Details:
BRAND NEW CARPET
BRAND NEW PAINT
BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR (not pictured)
BRAND NEW OVEN/STOVE (not pictured)
1BR/1BA located in the Lowry neighborhood
Gorgeous Upgraded Kitchen
Bar Top in Kitchen, Great for Entertaining!
Bedroom Includes Ample Storage
701 Square Feet
HUGE Covered Patio, Lots of Sunshine!
Open Concept
1 Assigned, Off-street Parking Space
First Floor for Easy Access
Washer/Dryer In Home
Large Garden Tub for Relaxation
Hardwood Plank Floors and Brand New Carpet Throughout
Nearby grocery stores are Save-A-Lot, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and Shebelle Market Inc. Nearby coffee shops include Copper Door Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Windsor Gardens and Blossoms Restaurant. Nearby parks include Bayaud Park, Lowry Sports Complex Park, and Jackie Robinson Fields Park.
Resident Utilities: Xcel Electric and Gas & Choice of Cable/Internet.
Pets Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per Pet (2 max)
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant. We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com