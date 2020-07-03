8210 E 29th Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8166691096 ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner unit Townhome with nearly 1650 sq ft located in the East 29th Neighborhood of Stapleton. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and private balcony. Main Level has hardwood floors, balcony, and Powder Room. Great Room is nested within the turret and features vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. Roomy Kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and Dining Area. Separate Dining Room can also be used as a Den/Study. Laundry located upstairs between Bedrooms. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage. Splash in the Aviator pool, grab a bite to eat in the 29th Ave Town Center or join the events at Founders Green, all just a couple blocks away! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 3rd