Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:59 PM

8210 E 29th Avenue

8210 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8210 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8166691096 ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner unit Townhome with nearly 1650 sq ft located in the East 29th Neighborhood of Stapleton. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet and private balcony. Main Level has hardwood floors, balcony, and Powder Room. Great Room is nested within the turret and features vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. Roomy Kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and Dining Area. Separate Dining Room can also be used as a Den/Study. Laundry located upstairs between Bedrooms. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage. Splash in the Aviator pool, grab a bite to eat in the 29th Ave Town Center or join the events at Founders Green, all just a couple blocks away! Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, the other five Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST. Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail, Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 3rd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 E 29th Avenue have any available units?
8210 E 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 E 29th Avenue have?
Some of 8210 E 29th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 E 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8210 E 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 E 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 E 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8210 E 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8210 E 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8210 E 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 E 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 E 29th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8210 E 29th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8210 E 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8210 E 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 E 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 E 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

