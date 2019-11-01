All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8160 E 29th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8160 E 29th Place
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

8160 E 29th Place

8160 East 29th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8160 East 29th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
8160 E 29th Place Available 11/15/19 Stylish home in family oriented Stapleton - Stylish home in family oriented Stapleton. Great location with excellent schools, walking distance to shops, restaurants, and 80 acre central park with more retail and restaurants coming in the near future! Cozy and covered front porch opens to private and well landscaped courtyard. Three bedrooms including a spacious master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Open floor plan on main floor allows for great entertaining space. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and bar seating area. All bedrooms are on same floor with second full bath and laundry room. Half bath on main floor off the living room. Two car garage and tons of storage in crawl space (4 ft high) that runs the length of almost entire house. Water, trash, recycling, and HOA (which grants you access to the community pool) all included with rent. Lightrail just blocks away, easy access to highway with a short drive to DIA or downtown.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4308321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8160 E 29th Place have any available units?
8160 E 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8160 E 29th Place have?
Some of 8160 E 29th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8160 E 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8160 E 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8160 E 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8160 E 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8160 E 29th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8160 E 29th Place offers parking.
Does 8160 E 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8160 E 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8160 E 29th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8160 E 29th Place has a pool.
Does 8160 E 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 8160 E 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8160 E 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8160 E 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University