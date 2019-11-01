Amenities

8160 E 29th Place Available 11/15/19 Stylish home in family oriented Stapleton - Stylish home in family oriented Stapleton. Great location with excellent schools, walking distance to shops, restaurants, and 80 acre central park with more retail and restaurants coming in the near future! Cozy and covered front porch opens to private and well landscaped courtyard. Three bedrooms including a spacious master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Open floor plan on main floor allows for great entertaining space. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and bar seating area. All bedrooms are on same floor with second full bath and laundry room. Half bath on main floor off the living room. Two car garage and tons of storage in crawl space (4 ft high) that runs the length of almost entire house. Water, trash, recycling, and HOA (which grants you access to the community pool) all included with rent. Lightrail just blocks away, easy access to highway with a short drive to DIA or downtown.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4308321)