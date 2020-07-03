All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

800 Cherry Street

800 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd99a0d0aa ---- 800 Cherry, located in Denver's Hale neighborhood, features renovated apartments, in either warm- or cool-tone designer finishes. These large floor plans offer great light, two-tone paint schemes and new kitchens. Select apartments feature new baths, designer flooring, and stainless appliances. Reserved parking is offered (subject to availability), and 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit. 800 Cherry is within walking distance of Rose Hospital, and the up-and-coming 9th and Colorado development, with new shopping and dining opportunities, as well as parks and open space. Located in the residential Hale neighborhood, just east of Colorado Blvd., 800 Cherry is convenient to Trader Joe&rsquo;s, National Jewish Hospital, and the Rose and VA hospitals. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Living Area Central Air Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Disposal Large Closets Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Cherry Street have any available units?
800 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Cherry Street have?
Some of 800 Cherry Street's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 800 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

