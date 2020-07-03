800 Cherry Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd99a0d0aa ---- 800 Cherry, located in Denver's Hale neighborhood, features renovated apartments, in either warm- or cool-tone designer finishes. These large floor plans offer great light, two-tone paint schemes and new kitchens. Select apartments feature new baths, designer flooring, and stainless appliances. Reserved parking is offered (subject to availability), and 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit. 800 Cherry is within walking distance of Rose Hospital, and the up-and-coming 9th and Colorado development, with new shopping and dining opportunities, as well as parks and open space. Located in the residential Hale neighborhood, just east of Colorado Blvd., 800 Cherry is convenient to Trader Joe’s, National Jewish Hospital, and the Rose and VA hospitals. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Additional Storage Carpeted Living Area Central Air Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Disposal Large Closets Near Bus Lines Near Rose Medical Center Pets Allowed Reserved Parking Stove (Gas) Window Blinds Wireless Internet