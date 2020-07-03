800 Cherry Street

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

air conditioning carpet extra storage range recently renovated parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

800 Cherry features a select number of renovated apartments. These large floor plans offer great light, new paint and updated kitchens. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit.

Located in the residential Hale neighborhood, just east of Colorado Blvd., 800 Cherry is convenient to Trader Joe?s, National Jewish Hospital, and the Rose and VA hospitals.



