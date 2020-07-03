All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

800 Cherry Street

800 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85eec2f0f5 ----
800 Cherry features a select number of renovated apartments. These large floor plans offer great light, new paint and updated kitchens. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit.
Located in the residential Hale neighborhood, just east of Colorado Blvd., 800 Cherry is convenient to Trader Joe?s, National Jewish Hospital, and the Rose and VA hospitals.

24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Additional Storage
Carpeted Living Area
Central Air
Contemporary Wall Colors
Controlled Access
Disposal
Large Closets
Near Bus Lines
Near Rose Medical Center
Pets Allowed
Reserved Parking
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Cherry Street have any available units?
800 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Cherry Street have?
Some of 800 Cherry Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Cherry Street is pet friendly.
Does 800 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 800 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

