800 Cherry Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85eec2f0f5 ----
800 Cherry features a select number of renovated apartments. These large floor plans offer great light, new paint and updated kitchens. Reserved parking is available, and 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit.
Located in the residential Hale neighborhood, just east of Colorado Blvd., 800 Cherry is convenient to Trader Joe?s, National Jewish Hospital, and the Rose and VA hospitals.
24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Additional Storage
Carpeted Living Area
Central Air
Contemporary Wall Colors
Controlled Access
Disposal
Large Closets
Near Bus Lines
Near Rose Medical Center
Pets Allowed
Reserved Parking
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet