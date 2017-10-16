799 N Dahlia Street, #607

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage lobby

Coming soon : Cute 1BR/1BA 6th Floor Condo Home! Great View, June Move-In!! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this cute 1BR / 1BA condo home. This home offers a west facing view with a balcony the entire length of the unit! Priced to move at $1,250!



Conveniently located between 8th Ave & Colorado Blvd, you are minutes from major highways I-25, 6th Ave and Colfax. Rose Medical is nearby for those in the medical field. Trader Joe's, Snooze and soon, AMC & Chase Bank to name a few.



The unit has great amounts of light coming through the west facing living and bedroom windows. The private balcony adds more space to enjoy those great summer nights. The bedroom has a sliding glass door to the balcony as well. A very functional galley style kitchen and eating area has ample space to cook for one or for an evening with friends.



The building offers an outdoor pool and a clubhouse to enjoy alone or to take your friends downstairs to enjoy the sun. The lobby is welcoming and modern. Parking is a snap as you can enjoy garage parking under the building - and it is assigned!



Call Erik today (303.839.1201) or text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.



2019-0509 ASG



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3078218)