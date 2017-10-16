All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 799 N Dahlia Street, #607.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
799 N Dahlia Street, #607
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

799 N Dahlia Street, #607

799 Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

799 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Coming soon : Cute 1BR/1BA 6th Floor Condo Home! Great View, June Move-In!! - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this cute 1BR / 1BA condo home. This home offers a west facing view with a balcony the entire length of the unit! Priced to move at $1,250!

Conveniently located between 8th Ave & Colorado Blvd, you are minutes from major highways I-25, 6th Ave and Colfax. Rose Medical is nearby for those in the medical field. Trader Joe's, Snooze and soon, AMC & Chase Bank to name a few.

The unit has great amounts of light coming through the west facing living and bedroom windows. The private balcony adds more space to enjoy those great summer nights. The bedroom has a sliding glass door to the balcony as well. A very functional galley style kitchen and eating area has ample space to cook for one or for an evening with friends.

The building offers an outdoor pool and a clubhouse to enjoy alone or to take your friends downstairs to enjoy the sun. The lobby is welcoming and modern. Parking is a snap as you can enjoy garage parking under the building - and it is assigned!

Call Erik today (303.839.1201) or text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

2019-0509 ASG

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3078218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have any available units?
799 N Dahlia Street, #607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have?
Some of 799 N Dahlia Street, #607's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 currently offering any rent specials?
799 N Dahlia Street, #607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 pet-friendly?
No, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 offer parking?
Yes, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 offers parking.
Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have a pool?
Yes, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 has a pool.
Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have accessible units?
No, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 N Dahlia Street, #607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University