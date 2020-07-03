7980 E 29th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Updated! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner Unit Townhome (Emerson Model) with nearly 1650 sq ft located in the 29th Avenue Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout main level. Living room has vaulted ceilings and turret. Roomy eat in Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and island. Private Balcony off of Kitchen and Dining Area. Separate office on main level can also be used as formal Dining Room. Large Master Bedroom with private Bath and huge walk in closet. Laundry located upstairs between bedrooms. Central Air; Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage. Splash in the Aviator pool or grab a bite to eat in the Town Center, both only a couple blocks away! Ideal location steps from the Founders Green, Quebec Square, the other five Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 16th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools