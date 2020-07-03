All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2019 at 4:49 AM

7980 E 29th Avenue

7980 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7980 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/760cf9f003 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** Updated! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner Unit Townhome (Emerson Model) with nearly 1650 sq ft located in the 29th Avenue Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout main level. Living room has vaulted ceilings and turret. Roomy eat in Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and island. Private Balcony off of Kitchen and Dining Area. Separate office on main level can also be used as formal Dining Room. Large Master Bedroom with private Bath and huge walk in closet. Laundry located upstairs between bedrooms. Central Air; Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage. Splash in the Aviator pool or grab a bite to eat in the Town Center, both only a couple blocks away! Ideal location steps from the Founders Green, Quebec Square, the other five Community Pools, Central Park Rec Center, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Stapleton public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 16th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7980 E 29th Avenue have any available units?
7980 E 29th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7980 E 29th Avenue have?
Some of 7980 E 29th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7980 E 29th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7980 E 29th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7980 E 29th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7980 E 29th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7980 E 29th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7980 E 29th Avenue offers parking.
Does 7980 E 29th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7980 E 29th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7980 E 29th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7980 E 29th Avenue has a pool.
Does 7980 E 29th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7980 E 29th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7980 E 29th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7980 E 29th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

