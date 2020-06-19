All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 AM

7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4

7955 East Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7955 East Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features over 1,300 sq ft of living space with an open floor plan concept and large bedrooms!

AVAIL 08/14

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
2BR/2BA
1,300 square feet
Bedrooms Located on Separate Levels for Privacy
Cozy Fireplace
Washer/Dryer
Large Walk-in Closets
Spacious Living Room
Formal Dining Room or Breakfast Nook
Private Patio - Great for Entertaining!
Community Pool
Clubhouse with Grill
Spacious Kitchen with Ample Storage Space
Open Green Area
One Car Garage, Ample Community Parking
Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings
Charming Wood Detail Throughout

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet Only. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!

$1,575 Rent/month - $1,575 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and reach out to the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
Yes, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 has a pool.
Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
