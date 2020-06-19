7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features over 1,300 sq ft of living space with an open floor plan concept and large bedrooms!



AVAIL 08/14



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

2BR/2BA

1,300 square feet

Bedrooms Located on Separate Levels for Privacy

Cozy Fireplace

Washer/Dryer

Large Walk-in Closets

Spacious Living Room

Formal Dining Room or Breakfast Nook

Private Patio - Great for Entertaining!

Community Pool

Clubhouse with Grill

Spacious Kitchen with Ample Storage Space

Open Green Area

One Car Garage, Ample Community Parking

Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Vaulted Ceilings

Charming Wood Detail Throughout



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet Only. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!



$1,575 Rent/month - $1,575 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



