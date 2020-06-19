7955 E Colorado Ave Apt 4

Amenities
This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features over 1,300 sq ft of living space with an open floor plan concept and large bedrooms!
AVAIL 08/14
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
2BR/2BA
1,300 square feet
Bedrooms Located on Separate Levels for Privacy
Cozy Fireplace
Washer/Dryer
Large Walk-in Closets
Spacious Living Room
Formal Dining Room or Breakfast Nook
Private Patio - Great for Entertaining!
Community Pool
Clubhouse with Grill
Spacious Kitchen with Ample Storage Space
Open Green Area
One Car Garage, Ample Community Parking
Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Range/Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Vaulted Ceilings
Charming Wood Detail Throughout
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet Only. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED!
$1,575 Rent/month - $1,575 Security Deposit
