Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

790 North Washington Street #1109

790 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

790 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
790 North Washington Street #1109 Available 10/01/19 $3,250 - Heart of Capitol Hill/Governor's Park Neighborhood 3 Bed/3 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent! - Downtown Denver luxury 3 Bed/3 Bath condo for rent in a great building with great amenities! Located in the Heart of Capitol Hill and Governor's Park Neighborhood!

1960 square feet of gorgeous updated living space! Enjoy the benefits of the natural light from the floor to ceiling from the west-facing windows leading to patio across the living room, dining room, and the huge beautiful kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless appliances!

2 Dedicated Parking Spots in the Attached Garage!

Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Stove, Double Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer & Dishwasher

Master bed has its own balcony! Balcony space includes more than 700 sq ft of gorgeous views of the mountains, Capitol building dome, and City!

Close to tons of restaurants, bars, shops, Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill, Governor's Park, and everything mile-high city has to offer. Just 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, and 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North!

The Lido Building amenities include a ROOFTOP POOL, sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, and rooftop patio.

Available October 1st. Rent is $3,250 per month which includes water, sewer, trash, and gas!!!

No pets and no smoking.

Come see what real city living all is about because this rare condo will not last long!

To schedule a viewing, please call/text James at 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

For any questions email us or call /text 720-722-8495.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5093732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have any available units?
790 North Washington Street #1109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have?
Some of 790 North Washington Street #1109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 North Washington Street #1109 currently offering any rent specials?
790 North Washington Street #1109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 North Washington Street #1109 pet-friendly?
No, 790 North Washington Street #1109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 offer parking?
Yes, 790 North Washington Street #1109 offers parking.
Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 790 North Washington Street #1109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have a pool?
Yes, 790 North Washington Street #1109 has a pool.
Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have accessible units?
No, 790 North Washington Street #1109 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 North Washington Street #1109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 North Washington Street #1109 has units with dishwashers.
