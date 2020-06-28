Amenities

790 North Washington Street #1109 Available 10/01/19 $3,250 - Heart of Capitol Hill/Governor's Park Neighborhood 3 Bed/3 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent! - Downtown Denver luxury 3 Bed/3 Bath condo for rent in a great building with great amenities! Located in the Heart of Capitol Hill and Governor's Park Neighborhood!



1960 square feet of gorgeous updated living space! Enjoy the benefits of the natural light from the floor to ceiling from the west-facing windows leading to patio across the living room, dining room, and the huge beautiful kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless appliances!



2 Dedicated Parking Spots in the Attached Garage!



Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Microwave, Stove, Double Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer & Dishwasher



Master bed has its own balcony! Balcony space includes more than 700 sq ft of gorgeous views of the mountains, Capitol building dome, and City!



Close to tons of restaurants, bars, shops, Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill, Governor's Park, and everything mile-high city has to offer. Just 10 minutes to Downtown Denver, and 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North!



The Lido Building amenities include a ROOFTOP POOL, sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, and rooftop patio.



Available October 1st. Rent is $3,250 per month which includes water, sewer, trash, and gas!!!



No pets and no smoking.



Come see what real city living all is about because this rare condo will not last long!



To schedule a viewing, please call/text James at 720-442-0321 or email us at leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



For any questions email us or call /text 720-722-8495.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5093732)