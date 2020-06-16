784 Garfield Street

Amenities
***** Available June 8, 2019 *****
Congress Park Garden Level 1 Bedroom Unit
Great 4 Plex Garden Level 1 Bedroom
Remodeled and Clean Unit
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Onsite Washer & Dryer
Garbage disposal
Gas Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Great Location, Close To Congress Park
Around Colorado Blvd. & 8th Ave
Call Or Text For To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368
Rent $1,125, Deposit $1,150, with 1 year lease or longer
All Utilities Included In Rent
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
*** NO PETS ***
*** NO SMOKING ***
Landlord does the lawn mowing
Fenced Back Yard
Street Parking
Contact us to schedule a showing.