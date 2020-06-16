784 Garfield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal all utils included recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

***** Available June 8, 2019 *****

Congress Park Garden Level 1 Bedroom Unit

Great 4 Plex Garden Level 1 Bedroom

Remodeled and Clean Unit

1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Onsite Washer & Dryer

Garbage disposal

Gas Stove / Oven

Refrigerator

Great Location, Close To Congress Park

Around Colorado Blvd. & 8th Ave

Call Or Text For To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368

Rent $1,125, Deposit $1,150, with 1 year lease or longer

All Utilities Included In Rent

$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

*** NO PETS ***

*** NO SMOKING ***

Landlord does the lawn mowing

Fenced Back Yard

Street Parking



Contact us to schedule a showing.