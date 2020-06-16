All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

784 Garfield Street

784 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

784 Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***** Available June 8, 2019 *****
Congress Park Garden Level 1 Bedroom Unit
Great 4 Plex Garden Level 1 Bedroom
Remodeled and Clean Unit
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Onsite Washer & Dryer
Garbage disposal
Gas Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Great Location, Close To Congress Park
Around Colorado Blvd. & 8th Ave
Call Or Text For To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368
Rent $1,125, Deposit $1,150, with 1 year lease or longer
All Utilities Included In Rent
$40 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
*** NO PETS ***
*** NO SMOKING ***
Landlord does the lawn mowing
Fenced Back Yard
Street Parking

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Garfield Street have any available units?
784 Garfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 Garfield Street have?
Some of 784 Garfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Garfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
784 Garfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Garfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 784 Garfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 784 Garfield Street offer parking?
No, 784 Garfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 784 Garfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 784 Garfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Garfield Street have a pool?
No, 784 Garfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 784 Garfield Street have accessible units?
No, 784 Garfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Garfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 784 Garfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
