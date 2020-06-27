All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:30 PM

7665 E Eastman Ave

7665 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7665 East Eastman Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 914 square feet of living space!

***Brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops! All new appliances including a new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer! Brand new wooden floors throughout the entire unit and recently remodeled bathrooms!***

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Southmoor Park and Bible Park. Also nearby are Target, Wholefoods, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7665 E Eastman Ave have any available units?
7665 E Eastman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7665 E Eastman Ave have?
Some of 7665 E Eastman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7665 E Eastman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7665 E Eastman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7665 E Eastman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7665 E Eastman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7665 E Eastman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7665 E Eastman Ave offers parking.
Does 7665 E Eastman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7665 E Eastman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7665 E Eastman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7665 E Eastman Ave has a pool.
Does 7665 E Eastman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7665 E Eastman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7665 E Eastman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7665 E Eastman Ave has units with dishwashers.
