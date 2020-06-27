7665 E Eastman Ave

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 914 square feet of living space!



***Brand new kitchen cabinets and counter tops! All new appliances including a new stove, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, and stackable washer/dryer! Brand new wooden floors throughout the entire unit and recently remodeled bathrooms!***



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, fitness center, or tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Southmoor Park and Bible Park. Also nearby are Target, Wholefoods, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



