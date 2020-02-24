764 South Krameria Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready Now!!



Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/939266?source=marketing



Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!



764 S Krameria Street is a garden-level 1000 sqft 2 bed / 1 bath apartment with 1 bonus room in a quaint East Denver fourplex! This apartment features upgraded appliances and finishes! Vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring throughout the living spaces, with professionally-shampooed carpet in the bedrooms. A shared coin-operated laundry is on-site for all residents. Pets Allowed.



Water/sewer, gas, heat and hot water already included with rent ($100). Residents are responsible for setting up electric in their own name(s). Unassigned off-street parking in the back of the home! Call today to set up a showing! Please Note: Photos are of a model unit with similar finishes, appliances, and kitchen.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.