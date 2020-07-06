All apartments in Denver
752 S. Krameria Street #B

752 South Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

752 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
752 S. Krameria Street #B Available 02/01/20 Duplex located in Washington Virginia Vale Denver !!! Bottom Floor - This awesome duplex top-level features Two Large bedrooms with one bath. Bathroom has been remodeled, Recently refreshed and Portable window a/c units are included.

Updated kitchen with washer/dryer. Plenty of cabinet space and counter space to cook your dinners. Large living room with plenty of space for entertaining.
Gorgeous hardwood floors. Sunny southern exposure.

Close to Glendale, Cherry Creek N, Cherry Creek trails.

This home is a must see and will not last!
Call Today
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4342761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have any available units?
752 S. Krameria Street #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have?
Some of 752 S. Krameria Street #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 S. Krameria Street #B currently offering any rent specials?
752 S. Krameria Street #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 S. Krameria Street #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 S. Krameria Street #B is pet friendly.
Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B offer parking?
No, 752 S. Krameria Street #B does not offer parking.
Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 S. Krameria Street #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have a pool?
No, 752 S. Krameria Street #B does not have a pool.
Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have accessible units?
No, 752 S. Krameria Street #B does not have accessible units.
Does 752 S. Krameria Street #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 S. Krameria Street #B does not have units with dishwashers.

