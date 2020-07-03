All apartments in Denver
738 Pearl Street
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

738 Pearl Street

738 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

738 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Welcome home to this historic and cozy carriage house in Capitol Hill.

This one bedroom carriage house features an open concept with an abundance of natural daylight, high ceilings, wood floors, and loads of charm!

This bright and cheery home has it all; a fantastic location within walking distance to cafes, bars, restaurants, groceries, and parks. The unit features all new appliances, including a washer and dryer. You even get your own designated off-street parking space.

Just when you thought it couldnt get any better, all your utilities (excluding cable and internet) are included in the rent. What are you waiting for, make an appointment today to tour this charming abode!

Darren Pecharich
Sophisticated Properties
darren.pecharich@gmail.com
303-502-7392

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/738-pearl-st-denver-co-80203-usa/ac6d339a-8530-438f-9fb5-d5d733479915

(RLNE5190217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Pearl Street have any available units?
738 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Pearl Street have?
Some of 738 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
738 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 738 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 738 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 738 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 738 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 738 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 738 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.

