Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool guest parking online portal tennis court

7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 Available 06/25/20 Top Floor Condo in Great Location with Large Master Bedroom! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 1 lease



This condo is a spacious top floor unit with two large bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a quiet, friendly communit. This feature-rich community includes on-site coin-op laundry; indoor/outdoor pool; entertainment/recreation room; and a tennis court.

Mountain views from the balcony and assigned covered carport in front of the building, with plenty of visitor parking within the community.

A quick walk to a variety of restaurants at the Tech Center and less than a five-minute drive to King Soopers, Whole Foods. This location is perfect for commuting to Denver Tech Center / DTC, Downtown, Aurora, Centennial, Cherry Creek, Denver University / DU, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Lone Tree. Southmoor RTD station is nearby.



This is a pet-free and smoke-free building.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, Heat, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*No pets will be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722530)