Denver, CO
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM

7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303

7335 East Quincy Avenue · (970) 500-5527
Location

7335 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
online portal
tennis court
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 Available 06/25/20 Top Floor Condo in Great Location with Large Master Bedroom! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a 1 lease

This condo is a spacious top floor unit with two large bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a quiet, friendly communit. This feature-rich community includes on-site coin-op laundry; indoor/outdoor pool; entertainment/recreation room; and a tennis court.
Mountain views from the balcony and assigned covered carport in front of the building, with plenty of visitor parking within the community.
A quick walk to a variety of restaurants at the Tech Center and less than a five-minute drive to King Soopers, Whole Foods. This location is perfect for commuting to Denver Tech Center / DTC, Downtown, Aurora, Centennial, Cherry Creek, Denver University / DU, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Lone Tree. Southmoor RTD station is nearby.

This is a pet-free and smoke-free building.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, Heat, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $85/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No pets will be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have any available units?
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have?
Some of 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 pet-friendly?
No, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 does offer parking.
Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have a pool?
Yes, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 has a pool.
Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
