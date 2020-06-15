725 Corona Street - 5

Amenities

This is is a beautiful expansive 1 bedroom basement/garden level apartment located centrally in Capital Hill walking distance to grocery store, liquor store, movie theatre and many restaurants. This is one of 7 rental units in a converted house, freshly painted. The unit has a nice kitchen(72sq ft) and dining area (94sq ft) with lots of light, a huge living room (315sq ft), bedroom (112sq ft) and bathroom. There is abundant storage space (72sq ft) in the unit in multiple closets as well as in the large hallway. There is a locked door connecting the unit to the laundry room with coin washer and dryer. The property has a large yard with patio and lawn shared by all tenants. All utilities of electric, gas, water, trash and recycling included, tenant pays for cable/internet if interested. Street parking. We will consider small pets on a case by case basis, unfortunately we cannot have dogs at this property. Please email with any questions or to arrange a viewing. Deposit of last's months rent plus $1500 damage deposit will be due upon signing of the lease. This unit is currently available and we are looking for a 1 year lease. Thanks for looking.