725 Corona Street - 5
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

725 Corona Street - 5

725 N Corona St · (303) 809-5724
Location

725 N Corona St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
This is is a beautiful expansive 1 bedroom basement/garden level apartment located centrally in Capital Hill walking distance to grocery store, liquor store, movie theatre and many restaurants. This is one of 7 rental units in a converted house, freshly painted. The unit has a nice kitchen(72sq ft) and dining area (94sq ft) with lots of light, a huge living room (315sq ft), bedroom (112sq ft) and bathroom. There is abundant storage space (72sq ft) in the unit in multiple closets as well as in the large hallway. There is a locked door connecting the unit to the laundry room with coin washer and dryer. The property has a large yard with patio and lawn shared by all tenants. All utilities of electric, gas, water, trash and recycling included, tenant pays for cable/internet if interested. Street parking. We will consider small pets on a case by case basis, unfortunately we cannot have dogs at this property. Please email with any questions or to arrange a viewing. Deposit of last's months rent plus $1500 damage deposit will be due upon signing of the lease. This unit is currently available and we are looking for a 1 year lease. Thanks for looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Corona Street - 5 have any available units?
725 Corona Street - 5 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Corona Street - 5 have?
Some of 725 Corona Street - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Corona Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Corona Street - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Corona Street - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 Corona Street - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 725 Corona Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 725 Corona Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 725 Corona Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Corona Street - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Corona Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 725 Corona Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 725 Corona Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 725 Corona Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Corona Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Corona Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
