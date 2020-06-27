All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

705 Lowell

705 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

705 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
carpet
Great 2 Bedroom - Cute two bedroom unit built in 1900 with large garage with extra storage room behind. Fenced back yard with covered patio area. Unit was recently rehabed. New carpet and windows and other updates. Gas dryer hook up in laundry room. Great location close to 6th with easy access to I-25. Close to Martinez Park and Paco Sanchez Park. Excellent bike lanes with some bike infrastructure in neighborhood. Schools are Eagleton Elementary (walking distance), Lake Middle School, and West High School. Other schools in neighborhood are The Little Lyceum Montessori and Presentation of Our Lady School. Sorry - no pets and no smoking in house.

Resident(s) pays for all utilities, thus needs to have verifiable income 3x the monthly rent.

Give us a call at the office 303-923-3502 to schedule a viewing!

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3014969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Lowell have any available units?
705 Lowell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Lowell have?
Some of 705 Lowell's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Lowell currently offering any rent specials?
705 Lowell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Lowell pet-friendly?
No, 705 Lowell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 705 Lowell offer parking?
Yes, 705 Lowell offers parking.
Does 705 Lowell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Lowell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Lowell have a pool?
No, 705 Lowell does not have a pool.
Does 705 Lowell have accessible units?
No, 705 Lowell does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Lowell have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Lowell does not have units with dishwashers.
