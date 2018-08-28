All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 21 2019

701 S Downing Street

701 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Best Location in Denver! Right on Wash Park! Beautiful House with Tons of Space! - 701 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209 - Available Now!

To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.

What a house! 5 spacious bedrooms with plenty of entertaining potential. Take a look at the private master suite upstairs with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, sunroom, and master bath with rain shower! Large living room at the back of the house with fireplace, high ceilings, and access to the deck. Fully fenced yard!

Literally 30 feet across from Washington Park, this location can't be beat. Walk around the park in the morning, have picnics on the weekends, and enjoy one of the coolest spots in Denver! Located just a 5 minute drive from I-25, 15 minutes from downtown, and 3 minutes from South High School.

*Please, no more than 3 unrelated roommates.

Features:
- As close as you can get to Wash Park!
- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!
- Private master-suite upstairs
- Original fireplace in living room
- Mother-in-law suite downstairs!
- 2 walk-in showers
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Much more!

Rent: $3,895
Deposit: $3,895
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions in the past 7 years - no felonies, violent crimes in the past 5 years

(RLNE5273869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Downing Street have any available units?
701 S Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S Downing Street have?
Some of 701 S Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 S Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 701 S Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 S Downing Street offers parking.
Does 701 S Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Downing Street have a pool?
No, 701 S Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 701 S Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

