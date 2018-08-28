701 S Downing Street

Amenities

Best Location in Denver! Right on Wash Park! Beautiful House with Tons of Space! - 701 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80209 - Available Now!



To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.



What a house! 5 spacious bedrooms with plenty of entertaining potential. Take a look at the private master suite upstairs with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, sunroom, and master bath with rain shower! Large living room at the back of the house with fireplace, high ceilings, and access to the deck. Fully fenced yard!



Literally 30 feet across from Washington Park, this location can't be beat. Walk around the park in the morning, have picnics on the weekends, and enjoy one of the coolest spots in Denver! Located just a 5 minute drive from I-25, 15 minutes from downtown, and 3 minutes from South High School.



*Please, no more than 3 unrelated roommates.



Features:

- As close as you can get to Wash Park!

- Granite countertops and stainless appliances!

- Private master-suite upstairs

- Original fireplace in living room

- Mother-in-law suite downstairs!

- 2 walk-in showers

- Fully fenced backyard!

- Full, two car garage

- Much more!



Rent: $3,895

Deposit: $3,895

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions in the past 7 years - no felonies, violent crimes in the past 5 years



