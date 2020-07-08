700 Washington St #1102

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage dogs allowed

Amazing Top Floor Penthouse Condo With Great Views - 2 Parking Spaces - This amazing 11th floor condo is beautiful. Don't miss this one! This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has granite counters, newer appliances, open floor plan and more. The community is incredible and the building is very well maintained and secure. The unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Located close to everything, downtown, Wash Park, Speer Blvd, etc..anything you can imagine. This is a fabulous condo at a fantastic price. You won't want to lose this opportunity! Call now to see this beautiful place.



303-750-2900 ext 1001



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2417276)