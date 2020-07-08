All apartments in Denver
700 Washington St #1102

700 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

700 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Amazing Top Floor Penthouse Condo With Great Views - 2 Parking Spaces - This amazing 11th floor condo is beautiful. Don't miss this one! This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has granite counters, newer appliances, open floor plan and more. The community is incredible and the building is very well maintained and secure. The unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Located close to everything, downtown, Wash Park, Speer Blvd, etc..anything you can imagine. This is a fabulous condo at a fantastic price. You won't want to lose this opportunity! Call now to see this beautiful place.

303-750-2900 ext 1001

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2417276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Washington St #1102 have any available units?
700 Washington St #1102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Washington St #1102 have?
Some of 700 Washington St #1102's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Washington St #1102 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Washington St #1102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Washington St #1102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Washington St #1102 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Washington St #1102 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Washington St #1102 offers parking.
Does 700 Washington St #1102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Washington St #1102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Washington St #1102 have a pool?
Yes, 700 Washington St #1102 has a pool.
Does 700 Washington St #1102 have accessible units?
No, 700 Washington St #1102 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Washington St #1102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Washington St #1102 does not have units with dishwashers.

