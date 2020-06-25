All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6700 E. 4th Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

6700 E. 4th Ave

6700 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6700 East 4th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6700 E. 4th Ave Available 06/05/19 Great 4 Bedroom House in Crestmoor/Montclair/Cherry Creek Area - Montclair/Crestmoor/Cherry Creek/Lowry/ Denver Area- Beautiful, Quite, and Mature Neighborhood. 2,600' finished square feet, 4 beds, 3.5 baths. 2 car garage,

Huge backyard with pond. Hard wood floors, sun room and much more. Minutes to downtown, University & Rose hospitals or Cherry Creek shopping area. Walking distance to the restaurants and shops at Lowry and Crestmoor Park.

w/d hookups
attached garage
A/C and Fireplace

Pet rent 40.00 a month plus deposit

Call Today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4859960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 E. 4th Ave have any available units?
6700 E. 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 E. 4th Ave have?
Some of 6700 E. 4th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 E. 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6700 E. 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 E. 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6700 E. 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6700 E. 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6700 E. 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 6700 E. 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 E. 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 E. 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 6700 E. 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6700 E. 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6700 E. 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 E. 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 E. 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
