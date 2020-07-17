6600 E Mississippi Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! Convenient location in SE Denver only 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to parks and the Cherry Creek trail and easy access to neighborhood shopping. This great condo is on the ground floor and features a good sized living area with wood burning fireplace, dining area, galley kitchen, full bath and large bedroom with walk-in closet on the main floor. Fully finished basement with large living area, washer and dryer, 3/4 bath and a 2nd bedroom. The unit also has an enclosed patio and sits right next to the community pool and clubhouse. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/sewer and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. SORRY NO PETS! Monthly Rent: $1590 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Security Deposit $1590. Application fee: $55. Lease admin fee: $150. CURRENT TENANTS ARE LIVING IN HOME UNTIL THE END OF JULY! PLEASE CALL GINA FOR A SHOWING @ 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/a60492509b