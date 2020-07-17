All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

6600 E Mississippi Avenue

6600 East Mississippi Avenue · (720) 447-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6600 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE AUG 1ST! Convenient location in SE Denver only 10 minutes to Cherry Creek and 20 minutes to downtown Denver. Close to parks and the Cherry Creek trail and easy access to neighborhood shopping. This great condo is on the ground floor and features a good sized living area with wood burning fireplace, dining area, galley kitchen, full bath and large bedroom with walk-in closet on the main floor. Fully finished basement with large living area, washer and dryer, 3/4 bath and a 2nd bedroom. The unit also has an enclosed patio and sits right next to the community pool and clubhouse. Washer/dryer in unit. Water/sewer and trash included. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable/internet. SORRY NO PETS! Monthly Rent: $1590 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Security Deposit $1590. Application fee: $55. Lease admin fee: $150. CURRENT TENANTS ARE LIVING IN HOME UNTIL THE END OF JULY! PLEASE CALL GINA FOR A SHOWING @ 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/a60492509b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have any available units?
6600 E Mississippi Avenue has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have?
Some of 6600 E Mississippi Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 E Mississippi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6600 E Mississippi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 E Mississippi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue offer parking?
No, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue has a pool.
Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 E Mississippi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 E Mississippi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
