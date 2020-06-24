All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:34 PM

6415 East 36th Avenue

6415 East 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6415 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This unit features hardwood floors! Just 5 miles to Downtown Denver! This property also has a shared, fully-fenced front yard and back yard, plus ample street parking. Residents pay a percentage of total water/sewer, gas, and trash bills. Electricity must be set up in the resident's own name(s). Pets Allowed

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have any available units?
6415 East 36th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 6415 East 36th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6415 East 36th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 East 36th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6415 East 36th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6415 East 36th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6415 East 36th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
