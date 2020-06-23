636 S Pennsylvania St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Washington Park - Property Id: 94793



Dual Master with 2.5 Bathrooms, Wood Burning Fireplace. Remodeled. Lots of built in woodwork. Side by Side Washer and Dryer in Laundry. Mix of carpet, tile and oak wood flooring. Kitchen with Lots Maple Cabinets. Two car garage. Landscaped with grass every where plus big trees. Lawn sprinkler system. Room for BBQ in big back yard. Plus off street parking in alley. Old South Pearl style. Washington park just blocks away. Light rail, whole foods, south Broadway near by. Great neighborhood!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94793

Property Id 94793



(RLNE4628294)