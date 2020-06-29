633 Gilpin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two plus Bedroom Home in Prime Central Denver Location - Walk to everything in this lovely updated vintage paired home. Situated neatly between Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek, this charming home is perfect for anybody looking to be in the heart of Denver yet still maintain a charming neighborhood feel.



The first floor includes the living room and adjoining dining area, a large study with french doors and built in bookshelves and a master bedroom with adjacent updated bathroom. Just off the kitchen is a huge deck ideally suited for Colorado summer sunsets and a one car garage.



Downstairs you will find a second bedroom, family room, an updated bathroom and dedicated laundry space.



This home boasts an incredible location near absolutely everything that Denver has to offer!



Pets are negotiable with additional security deposit.



