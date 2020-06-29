All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

633 Gilpin St

633 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

633 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two plus Bedroom Home in Prime Central Denver Location - Walk to everything in this lovely updated vintage paired home. Situated neatly between Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek, this charming home is perfect for anybody looking to be in the heart of Denver yet still maintain a charming neighborhood feel.

The first floor includes the living room and adjoining dining area, a large study with french doors and built in bookshelves and a master bedroom with adjacent updated bathroom. Just off the kitchen is a huge deck ideally suited for Colorado summer sunsets and a one car garage.

Downstairs you will find a second bedroom, family room, an updated bathroom and dedicated laundry space.

This home boasts an incredible location near absolutely everything that Denver has to offer!

Pets are negotiable with additional security deposit.

(RLNE2285005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Gilpin St have any available units?
633 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Gilpin St have?
Some of 633 Gilpin St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
633 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 633 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 633 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 633 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 633 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 633 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 633 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

